Barcelona confident registering Olmo, Victor

Barcelona are confident of registering Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second-half of the season.

The pair's future is in doubt as LaLiga question whether Barca's wage cap allows them to fit in the two players for the second-half of the campaign.

But Sport says there is no concern at Barca. Both players are registered only until 31 December, but the club does not fear that they could be banned from playing on 1 January.

After the hearing at Barcelona's Commercial Court No. 10 on Monday, everything is now in the hands of the judge, who will decide whether or not to grant a 'precautionary measure'.

LaLiga, which went to court with a team of more than four lawyers for the meeting with the magistrate, maintains that the precautionary measure should not be granted to Barça.

Barça maintain that since the beginning of the season they have been in contact with LaLiga on a weekly basis. And they insist LaLiga president Javier Tebas told them that the signing of the Nike contract would be enough to reach the famous 1:1 rule.