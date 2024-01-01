Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
I'M DONE: Enzo Zidane ends playing career
Galatasaray chief Hatipoglu warns Juventus, Chelsea off Osimhen
REVEALED: Why Man Utd passed on Toney

Real Madrid confirm Mbappe injury

Real Madrid confirm Mbappe injury
Real Madrid confirm Mbappe injuryLaLiga
Real Madrid have confirmed Kylian Mbappe is facing several weeks sidelined due to injury.

Mbappe was forced off during victory over Alaves, with coach Carlo Ancelotti playing down the change afterwards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Real have since announced today: "After the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris of the left leg. Evolution pending."

The France striker has scored five goals in his last five games, including in Tuesday's win against Alaves.

It's understood Mbappe will now be missing for the next three weeks.

Mentions
LaLigaMbappe KylianReal MadridAlaves
Related Articles
Vazquez happy with victory in landmark Real Madrid game
Ancelotti eases Mbappe concerns as Real Madrid defeat Alaves
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti discusses Bellingham, Carvajal fitness; Ter Stegen injury