Real Madrid confirm Mbappe injury

Real Madrid have confirmed Kylian Mbappe is facing several weeks sidelined due to injury.

Mbappe was forced off during victory over Alaves, with coach Carlo Ancelotti playing down the change afterwards.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Real have since announced today: "After the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris of the left leg. Evolution pending."

The France striker has scored five goals in his last five games, including in Tuesday's win against Alaves.

It's understood Mbappe will now be missing for the next three weeks.