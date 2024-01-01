Real Madrid veteran Vazquez: There's more yellow cards for protests than fouls

Tribal Football
Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez admits they're becoming fed-up with the bookings coming for protesting.

Vazquez complained after their victory over Alaves last night.

He said, "I think they are being very severe. Today, what Fede (Valverde) did is anecdotal, I think what he did in the third minute did not justify the card.

"The other day, what Kylian (Mbappe) did was very soft. We understand that the referees want to cut down on the fuss, but I think we have to find a middle ground. Everyone on the pitch is very excited and we have to understand the player and tone that down a bit. 

"In these two games, protests have been penalised more than kicks. We had two cards without having committed a single foul and they, with 10 fouls, had not even one card. I think it is something to look at, but I understand that everything will improve."

