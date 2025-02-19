Ref Munuera Montero responds to investigation

Referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero has hit back at critics after his dismissal of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Munuera Montero showed Bellingham a straight red card in Real's 1-1 draw with Osasuna on Saturday for abusive language. However, Bellingham has insisted it was a misunderstanding.

Munuera Montero is now under investigation by the RFEF over claims of a of a conflict of interest with a company, Talentus Sports.

Munuera Montero told Relevo: “In recent months the excessive attack on the refereeing collective has been evidenced, on this last occasion with me being the protagonist. The company Talentus Sports Speakers, a company owned by the referee José Luis Munuera, has not invoiced any amount to any sports entity since its creation, whether clubs, federations or companies in the sports industry.

“This company, which began its activity less than a year ago, aims to enable different athletes to transfer the transversal values of sport to different organisations, through the narration of their personal experiences, as shown on its website.

“Finally, I anticipate that I will exercise the corresponding civil and criminal actions against those media that intentionally or recklessly have disseminated falsehoods or incorrect or biased information, generating irreparable damage to the professional prestige, reputation of myself and the refereeing group, as well as to my own personal privacy and that of third parties.”