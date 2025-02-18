Real Madrid midfielder Valverde defends refs despite Bellingham row

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde spoke to the press this morning ahead of tomorrow night's Champions League clash with Manchester City.

The Uruguayan came out in defence of referees despite the criticism of the refereeing association by his own club. However, he also supported Jude Bellingham after the red card against Osasuna and made it clear that he does not want his teammate to change.

His work as a full-back:

"I'm happy for now. I'm doing well in that position. Obviously I play there because players like Carvajal and Lucas are missing and I think I've done quite well in the time I've been there. I'm here for whatever the coach wants and if one day I don't have a place in midfield I can play as a full-back. I'm still learning, that's the important thing."

Who do you look up to for the right-back position?

"I have references like Lucas and Carva, who are legends at Madrid, and I try to admire them and learn from them as the captains that they are. I try to give my best in whatever position I play, it helps to open up ideas."

The refereeing controversy:

"I'm not one to judge a referee or another person who does their job. We are human and referees are often criticised and when they do well they are not praised either. I am here to help the team and we have to keep thinking about ourselves and about giving titles to this club. I am here for that."

Lots of cards and advice on how to avoid them:

"I will never tell a player how to act, we are a thousand on the pitch and each player experiences it in his own way. What I want is for them to give their all on the pitch. I want Jude to be like that, to fight, to show that grit on the pitch. He got the red card, but it could happen to someone else."

1% chance for City according to Pe Guardiola?

"I feel happy about the great game in the first leg, motivated, I see how we are all training and it gives me peace of mind. The forwards are ready to defend and the defenders to attack and that gives me peace of mind."

How is Güler doing?

"I think he's spectacular. He's a youngster who's just arrived. He has a great future and it's a pleasure to have him with us. He has everything to leave a mark on Madrid. We have to help him. I've been through the same thing. Most of us youngsters have had to go on loan, on the bench, but that gives you strength. He'll definitely be ready. He already is. Everything has a meaning."

The result of the first leg:

"We are a little more relaxed because we don't have to go back and try to come back. We hope to have a nice night, supporting each other."

A City that is less dangerous this season:

"In the end they are different teams. It is true that they used to have more control of the game, but we also changed things. We all did well in the first leg, whether City is doing well or not, we have to look at Madrid, we have to be thinking about our own game."