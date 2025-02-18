Ex-Real Madrid GM Valdano: Ref was right; stop seeking excuses for Bellingham

Former Real Madrid GM Jorge Valdano says referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero was right to send off Jude Bellingham.

During the 1-1 draw at Osasuna, Bellingham was shown a direct red card in the first-half for abusive language aimed towards Munuera Montero. However, the player insists it was a misunderstanding.

Advertisement Advertisement

In contrast, Valdano is backing the referee, stating on Movistar+: "For me, the referee got it right in the big things and yet he has left another trail of rather unpleasant controversies.

"The players need to be deprived of excuses, not given them. It seems that anyone other than the team is responsible for anything other than winning, and I don't think that's the healthiest thing for a club."

Valdano continued: "All this has to do, whether we like it or not, with the Negreira case, which has left a trail of suspicion for the Real Madrid fans. This case has not received a response from the Federation, nor from the League... And this has led to an overreaction by the club, reflected in that statement and also in the match on Saturday, where the team did not win the match... but did go out to do so."