Referees committee release statement defending Munuera Montero after Real Madrid controversy

The Technical Committee of Referees has issued an official statement in a show of support for José Luis Munuera Montero.

Munuera Montero is underfire from Real Madrid after he sent off Jude Bellingham during their 1-1 draw at Osasuna. Bellingham was shown a straight red card for abusive language aimed at the referee. However, the midfielder insists it was a misunderstanding.

In a statement on Monday night, the Technical Committee declared: "We, the professional referees, wish to express our absolute rejection of the attacks and threats that our colleague José Luis Munuera Montero is receiving through social networks and that affect both him personally and his family.

"These attacks are added to the hatred and verbal violence with which we have to carry out our professional work every weekend and which, in the lower categories, turns into physical violence in many more cases."