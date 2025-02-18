Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd and Real Betis face Antony recall dilemma
Newcastle and Isak reach 'verbal agreement' ahead of summer market
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Mainoo blow
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen

Referees committee release statement defending Munuera Montero after Real Madrid controversy

Carlos Volcano
Referees committee release statement defending Munuera Montero after Real Madrid controversy
Referees committee release statement defending Munuera Montero after Real Madrid controversyLaLiga
The Technical Committee of Referees has issued an official statement in a show of support for José Luis Munuera Montero.

Munuera Montero is underfire from Real Madrid after he sent off Jude Bellingham during their 1-1 draw at Osasuna. Bellingham was shown a straight red card for abusive language aimed at the referee. However, the midfielder insists it was a misunderstanding.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In a statement on Monday night, the Technical Committee declared: "We, the professional referees, wish to express our absolute rejection of the attacks and threats that our colleague José Luis Munuera Montero is receiving through social networks and that affect both him personally and his family.

"These attacks are added to the hatred and verbal violence with which we have to carry out our professional work every weekend and which, in the lower categories, turns into physical violence in many more cases."

Mentions
LaLigaBellingham JudeReal Madrid
Related Articles
Ex-Real Madrid GM Valdano: Ref was right; stop seeking excuses for Bellingham
Bellingham apologises to Real Madrid teammates
Flick: I've told Barcelona players to use Bellingham as example of what NOT to do