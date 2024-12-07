Real Valladolid owner Ronaldo considering ex-Real Madrid teammate Guti

Real Madrid hero Guti is being considered by Ronaldo Nazario for the Real Valladolid job.

Valladolid owner Ronaldo is seeking a new coach after sacking Paulo Pezzolano this week.

And Diario de Valladolid says Ronaldo has former teammate Guti under consideration.

Guti is a former Almeria coach and Besiktas assistant coach and has stated he is keen to jump back into management.

Valladolid is currently sitting bottom of the LaLiga table.