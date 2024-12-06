Tribal Football
Most Read
Cacereno wingers Álvaro and Jaime: We can surprise Atletico Madrid
Maresca confirms which Chelsea keeper will miss Tottenham derby
Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle to bid for former Man City youngster
IT'S DONE? Ex-Egypt star Farouk declares Salah has agreed new Liverpool contract

Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick
Real Madrid make new loan decision for EndrickLaLiga
Real Madrid have ruled out sending Endrick away on-loan in January.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"There is a player of  Real Madrid for which requests for loan have come this winter because he plays little," Inda began.

"The club is rejecting them and has had three or four offers to get him on loan.

"We are obviously talking about the true centre forward that the team has, which is Endrick. They have been Spanish teams and the responses have been no."

Real Madrid management believe Endrick's development is best served by staying involved with the senior squad, even if he is handed only limited minutes by coach Carlo Ancelott over the remainder of the season.

 

Mentions
LaLigaEndrickReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Man Utd request meeting with Davies and agents
RB Leipzig star Simons linked with Liverpool as several elite sides hunt for his signature
Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois attracting interest from Saudi Pro League