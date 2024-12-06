Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick

Real Madrid have ruled out sending Endrick away on-loan in January.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

"There is a player of Real Madrid for which requests for loan have come this winter because he plays little," Inda began.

"The club is rejecting them and has had three or four offers to get him on loan.

"We are obviously talking about the true centre forward that the team has, which is Endrick. They have been Spanish teams and the responses have been no."

Real Madrid management believe Endrick's development is best served by staying involved with the senior squad, even if he is handed only limited minutes by coach Carlo Ancelott over the remainder of the season.