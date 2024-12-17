Real Valladolid owner Ronaldo confirms sale plans

Real Valladolid owner Ronaldo admits he's ready to sell up.

Ronaldo says the decision has been made as he plans to stand for the Brazilian Football Confederation presidency.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about his plans, Ronaldo told Globo Esporte: “It’s very easy. My intention has been going on for a long time. I did a spectacular job at Cruzeiro, we restructured a club in an opportunity that, honestly, was very irresponsible on my part.

"Taking over a club in Serie B, with a billion-dollar debt, winning Serie B, recovering prestige, clearing the debt, controlling and building a competitive team for Serie A. I think it was a spectacular job and when I understood that I couldn’t go any further because I needed more investment, I made a deal (to sell) Pedrinho Lourenço.

"With regard to Valladolid it’s the same thing. We are negotiating a possible sale very soon and we must close the deal. It will not be an impediment to my candidacy.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play