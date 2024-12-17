Valladolid owner Ronaldo announces plan to run for Brazil Confederation presidency

Tribal Football
Ronaldo Nazario has announced he intends to stand for the Brazilian Football Confederation presidency.

The election will be held in 2026 and the position is currently held by Ednaldo Rodrigues, who is expected to run for re-election.

Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo, currently owner of Real Valladolid, told Globo: "I have hundreds of reasons, but the biggest one is to get Brazilian football back to the top of the world.

"I am an alternative force for an important change for Brazilian football, which is in a deep crisis."

Ronaldo sold his shares in Brazilian club Cruzeiro last year.

 

