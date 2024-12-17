Cocca: I'm here to keep Real Valladolid in the Primera

Diego Cocca is delighted taking charge of Real Valladolid.

The Argentine replaces Paulo Pezzolano and was presented to the local media on Monday.

First impressions:

"My first experience was coming to the Stadium on Friday. It was very good, because of the people and because of what the team transmitted in the victory against Valencia. That attitude and that commitment are two pillars to achieve the objective. Let the people help us, encourage us, to keep Real Valladolid in the Primera Division."

The challenge he faces:

"I'm happy with the challenge, I'm aware of the situation. What moved me the most is that there are good players and a good team can be made. I've found people with a predisposition, a sense of belonging to the institution and that allows us to maximize each day. I have no doubt that the team will improve a lot."

His personality and way of managing:

"I am a very open person. I am used to living in other countries, other football, another culture and I have a great power of adaptation, even more so in a country as wonderful as Spain. I have faith that things will turn out well. I am an approachable and sensitive coach, I like to know what the footballer feels and thinks. We have to play for one side, have an identity. Commitment, determination, that cannot be lacking. We have to adapt football, but those two pillars are fundamental to get out of the situation."