Real Valladolid coach Cocca: We must learn from Girona defeat

Real Valladolid coach Diego Cocca says they must learn from defeat at Girona.

Valladolid lost 3-0 on Friday as David Lopez, Abel Ruiz and Arnaut Danjuma struck for Girona.

Cocca said, "It's a reflection of reality. We faced a team with many years of work. At times we were solid. Unfortunately, at 35 minutes, a rebound opened the scoring. The boys suffer a drop in spirit when they concede a goal and we have to keep working on that. Our objective is to stay in the league.

"I have to draw calm conclusions. There are several who are not giving up. We have to prepare ourselves mentally to fight until the end. It's going to be a tough fight. We have to prepare ourselves and these games have to help us prepare our minds to fight for 90 minutes.

"We faced a team with years of work and we had two days of training. We wanted offensive transitions in attack, but we couldn't do it. We want a solid base. The team has not been able to sustain itself in these 21 games and we need a lot of work to turn it around. We need work to have a team that can defend well and attack well."