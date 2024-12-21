Girona coach Michel happy after victory over Valladolid

Girona coach Michel was left delighted after their 3-0 win against Real Valladolid on Friday night.

David Lopez, Abel Ruiz and Arnaut Danjuma struck the goals for Girona.

Michel said afterwards: "The goal for 2025 is to be in the top seven positions. It will depend a lot on the continuity of the game and the way we do things on a day-to-day basis.

"I'm very happy with the performance everyone had, we showed we're a very good team.

"We played with a lot of directness and pressure on the ball."