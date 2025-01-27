Real Sociedad winger Kubo: Getafe defeat was DISGRACEFUL

Tribal Football
Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo has branded defeat to Getafe as "disgraceful".

La Real were hammered 3-0 at home on Sunday by Getafe.

Japan international Kubo said afterwards: "It was a disgraceful game for us. They are applauding us, but we don't deserve this. We weren't good, we didn't win any duels... there was nothing good. 

"We had a very good last week, this week we lost all three games. We have to be united, although after three defeats it is useless for me to be here talking.

"I don't know if it's a good thing that we have another game on Thursday (in the Europa League), even though mathematically we're qualified for the next phase. We don't have time to complain, we have to keep going. The best thing about football is having games, if we had one game a week we'd be complaining."

