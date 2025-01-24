Getafe coach Bordalas announces police investigation; takes aim at Barcelona pair Flick, Laporta

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas admits he's reports insults he's received this week to local police.

After last weekend's draw with Barcelona, Bordalas and his family received death threats on social media.

He announced this morning: “I am not well, it is a very serious matter. I would like to take this opportunity to inform you that we have already filed a complaint with the police. The process will be long. Let us hope that justice is done and that this does not happen again to me or anyone else.”

On the comments of Barca coach Hansi Flick and president Joan Laporta after the game, Bordalas also said: “As you all know, I am a very respectful coach with colleagues who are linked to football.

"I will sum it up very simply. I respect those who respect. Those who do not respect do not deserve that respect. These are excuses. When you do not win, it is always said. When you win 90% of the games, it is very easy to be a gentleman and when you stop winning, you have to be one. I hope we continue to have those excuses, it will be a good sign.

"It will be that Getafe has won and got a good result. I am tired of finishing games with people wishing you luck and they beat you. Here they were not able to beat us because we played a good game.”