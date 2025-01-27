Getafe coach Bordalas proud of "outrageous" players after win at Real Sociedad

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas was proud of his players after their shock 3-0 win at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Christantus Uche and Carles Perez (2) were Getafe's goalscorers, leaving Bordalas proud.

Advertisement Advertisement

Assessment:

“Yes, it is a victory and a meritorious result. The team has played a great game in general terms. We entered well, we tried to play in Real’s half, and at times we succeeded. We lacked opportunities in general. We dominated territorially and Real have quality with their attacks. They had their chances but in the second half the team had a fantastic response. We scored the goal that gave us confidence, the team was liberated. It is incredible what this team is doing. Despite the problems, the team has had a fantastic response. A lot of merit.”

Real's defensive line:

“Yes, they were fantastic in the first half defensively. We prevented that clarity, we pressed high, we recovered difficult balls. The success in the first goal, the arrival of Carles Pérez on two occasions. Given that, it's difficult. It was more our merit than Real's demerit.”

Carles Pérez :

“Yes, I'm happy for the lad, he had a good start, then he had a drop in play as a team. This will give him confidence, I'm happy for him, for the team, congratulations, they had a great game.”

Silence the critics:

“We are doing our own thing, we only think about ourselves, about competing at a good level. We have seen that it is not easy, it is a very competitive league. With our weapons and limitations, we should be happy.”

Borja Mayoral:

“The truth is that it is incredible, even though he is not at 100%, what he brings to us. I am happy for him, he created the play for the first goal with his shot.”