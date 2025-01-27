Cucurella returns to Getafe; pays tribute to Bordalas and Torres

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella was back at Getafe on Monday.

The former Getafe wing-back visited his old club 24 hours after their win at Real Sociedad.

Cucurella told local reporters: “They were two very good seasons. I enjoyed it a lot. I had the opportunity to play in Europe for the first time and it is a joy to be able to come back here and see so many familiar faces."

José Bordalás was key to bringing Cucurella to Getafe and the fullback continued: "He insisted a lot on me coming, he made me improve a lot, the opportunity to play in the Premier was thanks to his work and what I learned with him, I am very grateful."

“The president has been doing a great job for many years,” he said about Ángel Torres. “I hope he continues like this, I am very happy to see Getafe’s games, to see the people who have had so much affection for me. I know that this year is being a bit of a difficult season but I have a lot of confidence in the team and that it will get through it."

