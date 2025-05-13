Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Sociedad willing to sell Mendez
Real Sociedad are prepared to listen to offers for Brais Mendez this summer.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who states La Real are willing to consider selling the attacking midfielder.

Romano is reporting: "Real Sociedad are considering Brais Méndez’s sale for the summer transfer window as a concrete possibility.

"Several clubs from Spain and abroad are interested and aware of potential exit this summer."

Mendez's deal with Real Sociedad runs to 2028.

 

