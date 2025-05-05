Tribal Football
Most Read
Cole Palmer 'open' to shock Man United move
Jose Mourinho claims Galatasaray title win 'was determined before the league even started'
Video: Antony scores worldie as Real Betis secure late win
Liverpool join race to sign unloved Real Madrid winger

Kubo raises doubts over Real Sociedad stay

Carlos Volcano
Kubo raises doubts over Real Sociedad stay
Kubo raises doubts over Real Sociedad stayLaLiga
Real Sociedad ace Takefusa Kubo cannot rule out leaving San Sebastian at the end of the season.

The Japan international has a deal with La Real to 2029, but admits coach Imanol Alguacil's decision to leave at the end of the season has given him pause for thought.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kubo told Movistar: "At the moment, I have a contract and my idea is to stay at Real Sociedad and for Real Sociedad to improve, but, just like the manager, you never know.

"But right now I have a contract and I'm still at Real Sociedad."

Meanwhile, on Imanol, he added:  "He's the same as always, trying to make the team better, as he always does. Do I understand him? Yes, who wouldn't!

"There are other people leaving the club, like the doctor, some more certainly. Those decisions depend on each individual and we have to respect them. We have to thank him for his work. The club will continue with another coach."

 

Mentions
LaLigaKubo TakefusaReal SociedadAlguacil ImanolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid reach Alexander-Arnold deal; Liverpool to decide CWC chance
Real Madrid talking with William Saliba over move 'for weeks'
Ten Hag, Xavi considered at Bayer Leverkusen