Real Sociedad sports chief Olabe: Right time to leave; time for club to refresh

Real Sociedad sports chief Roberto Olabe has explained his decision to leave the club.

Olabe is stepping down at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said at a media conference on Thursday: “There is nothing concrete, right now we may need to create a narrative that gives some basis to this decision, but when you live this 24/7 and you can't get out of your head each one of the things that happen around Real, the wear and tear is very high.

"When you have a strategic position, in which you have to project, you need freshness and little by little that wear and tear doesn't even help you to have the best outlook to continue proposing and inspiring. I think it's the end of my cycle, Roberto's, we've already talked many times about what I spend and what I wear out.”

On the reasons for leaving, Olabe continued: “It is not something concrete, it is everything. Projects have to be long-term, but people have an expiration date and for projects to remain alive, new people are needed. Real is a very special project, very cool, but it also has certain imperfections and it needs a change of perspective from time to time and a freshness to improve those imperfections.

"There is nothing that has happened from yesterday to today to make this decision. I feel proud to belong to this club, I love many of the things that happen in this club.”

He continued: “We have had such a whirlwind from June to October, it has been such an intense summer of management and emotions, that there was no time to consider a decision that was there. And it is true that, although I am looking forward to continuing to work, yesterday at home I felt that emptiness because of what it will mean to leave Real, but it will be yesterday and today, and trying to make positive things happen is there.

"We have seen the decisions of Txiki Begiristain, Hugo Viana, they have been natural, they have not gone out to make an exhibition.”

Erik Bretos will step up from a scouting position to succeed Olabe.

He also said, “It is not my decision, it is the club’s. Erik has been growing in the system, he is a guy who is passionate about the search for talent and many of the things that happen at Real. From scouting he has been growing towards understanding the organization, with a concern to know what is happening. He has been through everything that is around the signing.

"I think he is intelligent, I think he is from Real, something important. I am proud that the club has made that decision and is once again betting on someone from home, that it is giving an opportunity to a person who is super prepared, who is going to give meaning to the project, who is going to put his way of being, which is not Roberto’s. I wish him the best, because it will be the best for all of us.”