Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: A shame Ruud has left, but...
Injury scan emerges for Man Utd defender Lisandro
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league

Man City target Zubimendi calm amid Real Sociedad exit talk

Carlos Volcano
Man City target Zubimendi calm amid Real Sociedad exit talk
Man City target Zubimendi calm amid Real Sociedad exit talkLaLiga
Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi insists he's not pushing for a move away.

Zubimendi is a target for Manchester City ahead of the January market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The midfielder has rejected a summer move to Liverpool after the Reds met his buyout clause.

And from the Spain camp, the La Real captain insisted: “There will always be rumours and there is again now that the month of January is approaching, but I don’t waste energy on the noise outside.

"I’m happy with how I’m handling it and I’m going to take it.”

 

Mentions
LaLigaZubimendi MartinReal SociedadManchester CityLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City prepared to pay £50M for Zubimendi's release clause this January
Man City to splash out for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi
Man City tracking two midfield names for January market