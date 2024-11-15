Man City target Zubimendi calm amid Real Sociedad exit talk
Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi insists he's not pushing for a move away.
Zubimendi is a target for Manchester City ahead of the January market.
The midfielder has rejected a summer move to Liverpool after the Reds met his buyout clause.
And from the Spain camp, the La Real captain insisted: “There will always be rumours and there is again now that the month of January is approaching, but I don’t waste energy on the noise outside.
"I’m happy with how I’m handling it and I’m going to take it.”