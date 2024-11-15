Real Sociedad captain Oyarzabal tribute to Olabe: Very important for our growth

Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal has paid tribute to Roberto Olabe.

While away with Spain, Oyarzabal learned of the decision of the sporting director to leave at the end of the season.

He said from the La Roja camp: “It's true that we had read something, we didn't know if it was official or not.

"I think he has been a very important and fundamental piece for La Real to grow, so that all these years together with (president Jokin) Aperribay and Imanol (Alguacil) the club has gone up.

"He is still with us and we are going to try together to continue as we have in recent years.”