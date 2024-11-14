Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Coentrao: Man Utd have signed the best coach in the world
REVEALED: Key man behind Kone Man Utd deal

Bretos named Olabe successor as Real Sociedad sports director

Carlos Volcano
Bretos named Olabe successor as Real Sociedad sports director
Bretos named Olabe successor as Real Sociedad sports directorLaLiga
Erik Bretos has been named the future sporting director of Real Sociedad.

Roberto Olabe is stepping down as sports director of Real Sociedad at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Basque club announced it on its official channels: "Roberto Olabe, Sporting Director of Real Sociedad, has communicated his decision not to continue at our club once the current season is over.

"Until then, he will continue to carry out his duties.

"Erik Bretos , currently in charge of professional football and the club's scouting unit, will be the new sporting director of Real Sociedad starting next season."

Mentions
LaLigaReal SociedadFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Olabe leaving Real Sociedad amid Arsenal talk
Nihat tells Real Madrid: Send Guler to Real Sociedad!
Man City prepared to pay £50M for Zubimendi's release clause this January