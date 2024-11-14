Bretos named Olabe successor as Real Sociedad sports director

Erik Bretos has been named the future sporting director of Real Sociedad.

Roberto Olabe is stepping down as sports director of Real Sociedad at the end of the season.

The Basque club announced it on its official channels: "Roberto Olabe, Sporting Director of Real Sociedad, has communicated his decision not to continue at our club once the current season is over.

"Until then, he will continue to carry out his duties.

"Erik Bretos , currently in charge of professional football and the club's scouting unit, will be the new sporting director of Real Sociedad starting next season."