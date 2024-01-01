Real Sociedad president Aperribay: We couldn't block Le Normand from Atletico Madrid move

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay says there's no grudge against Robin Le Normand over his move to Atletico Madrid.

The Spain Euros winner was sold to Atletico last week.

Aperribay said on Monday: "I was with Robin today, here at the Reale Arena, because he came to say goodbye and we talked about his experiences at Real, the way he came, how he came up to the first team, when he was eight years old.

"We would have loved not to negotiate for Robin's departure, but we think that listening to the players makes us stronger. We cannot hide in a contract when a player tells us that he wants to take advantage of an opportunity or go to another team.

"His environment had already told us. He said in April that he had a team and in May we spoke with him. The figures? 34.5 (euros) fixed + 5 in variables."