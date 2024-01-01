Atletico Madrid push to close deal for Feyenoord defender Hancko

Atletico Madrid are pushing to close a deal for Feyenoord defender David Hancko.

Mundo Deportivo says Atléti want to complete the deal as soon as possible.

But Feyenoord are insisting Hancko will only leave on their terms.

The Spanish giants are also on the way to secure the signing of another centre-back: Robin Le Normand of Real Sociedad.

That reinforcements are needed at the back, as Mario Hermoso, 29, Gabriel Paulista, 33, and Stefan Savić, 33, have all left so far this summer.

Hancko has a contract with Feyenoord that runs until the summer of 2028.