DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid confirm Le Normand signing

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand.

Le Normand moves to Atletico for a fee of €34.5m plus €5m in bonuses.

Atletico announced this morning: "Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad have reached an agreement for the transfer of Robin Le Normand.

"The transfer will be formalised in the coming days, when the player returns from the vacation he is enjoying after being crowned champion of the European Championship with the Spanish team on July 14."

The length of Le Normand's contract is yet to be disclosed.