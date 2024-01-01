Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
Man Utd pair Rashford, Malacia in nasty car crash with hospital visit needed
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: We're shopping for better
Souness bashes Man Utd captain Fernandes in latest interview

DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid confirm Le Normand signing

DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid confirm Le Normand signing
DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid confirm Le Normand signing
DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid confirm Le Normand signingLaLiga
Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand.

Le Normand moves to Atletico for a fee of €34.5m plus €5m in bonuses.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Atletico announced this morning: "Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad have reached an agreement for the transfer of Robin Le Normand.

"The transfer will be  formalised in the coming days, when the player returns from the vacation he is enjoying after being crowned champion of the European Championship with the Spanish team on July 14."

The length of Le Normand's contract is yet to be disclosed.

Mentions
LaLigaLe Normand RobinAtl. MadridReal SociedadFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid push to close deal for Feyenoord defender Hancko
Atletico Madrid to announce signing of Real Sociedad defender Le Normand
Real Sociedad accept Atletico Madrid bid for Le Normand