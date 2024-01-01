Atletico Madrid to announce signing of Real Sociedad defender Le Normand

Atletico Madrid to announce signing of Real Sociedad defender Le Normand

Atletico Madrid are set to announce the signing of Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand.

Atletico have agreements with La Real and Le Normand, with both deals struck during the Euros.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, all parties agreed not to announce anything while Spain were alive in the competition, says Mundo Deportivo.

But now with Spain having won the tournament, Atletico are due to confirm the Spain defender's signing.

Le Normand is back in Madrid today for the nation's title celebrations.