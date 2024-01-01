Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Hamann slams England: Southgate tactics were ATROCIOUS

Atletico Madrid to announce signing of Real Sociedad defender Le Normand

Atletico Madrid to announce signing of Real Sociedad defender Le Normand
Atletico Madrid to announce signing of Real Sociedad defender Le Normand
Atletico Madrid to announce signing of Real Sociedad defender Le NormandLaLiga
Atletico Madrid are set to announce the signing of Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand.

Atletico have agreements with La Real and Le Normand, with both deals struck during the Euros.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, all parties agreed not to announce anything while Spain were alive in the competition, says Mundo Deportivo.

But now with Spain having won the tournament, Atletico are due to confirm the Spain defender's signing.

Le Normand is back in Madrid today for the nation's title celebrations.

Mentions
LaLigaLe Normand RobinAtl. MadridReal SociedadFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Sociedad accept Atletico Madrid bid for Le Normand
Real Sociedad defender Le Normand addresses Atletico Madrid interest
Atletico Madrid on brink of signing Real Sociedad defender Le Normand