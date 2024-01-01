Real Sociedad coach Imanol counting on Kubo this season

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil says he is counting on Takefusa Kubo this season.

The Japan attacker has been linked with Liverpool this summer.

But Imanol says: "He is, above all, a great player, a player with a lot of talent, very young, who is improving a lot and who still has a lot of room for improvement.

"Let's hope he continues to progress, because that is good for Take, but also for me and for the Royal Sociedad.

"Take is with us here. I hope to have all of them. The players are in a great club, which we have been doing phenomenally for five years, entering Europe, last year in the Champions League, and the players know which club they are in."