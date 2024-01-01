Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi cools exit talk

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi says he's happy where he is.

Zubimendi has been linked with Arsenal and Barcelona this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he told Okdiario: “I feel very loved (at Real Sociedad).

“I know how this football, markets and journalism thing goes. I have to assimilate it and that’s it. At first I did get a little angry with you (journalists), but I’m starting to understand you and you’re very nice.”

“I think San Sebastian gives you the opportunity to lead a quiet life. It is a quiet city where they respect the players a lot. It’s true that they see you, they encourage you, but beyond that it never becomes annoying."