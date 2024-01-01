Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Real Sociedad midfielder Merino: I'll discuss future with my agent

Real Sociedad midfielder Merino: I'll discuss future with my agent
Real Sociedad midfielder Merino: I'll discuss future with my agent
Real Sociedad midfielder Merino: I'll discuss future with my agentLaLiga
Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino admits his future is wide open after the Euros.

The Spain midfielder is being linked with Arsenal and Barcelona this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said from La Roja's Euros camp: "The next step has to come from within, from me, from analysing myself, seeing what player I am now, where I am and where I want to go. And what is the way to do it.

"Now at a football level I still have one more year at Real and I am in the best possible place to live and grow. At the level of rumours, it is something that I do not give importance to because I believe that a Euros is the most important thing you can face and requires 100% of your attention.

"So when the Euro is over and the days go by, I will meet with the club and my representative, to see what they have to say to me and what they don’t, and we’ll see.”

 He added: “You never know where football can take you, and I am willing to continue my career wherever my heart and my head ask me to.”

Mentions
EuroMerino Zazon MikelReal SociedadArsenalBarcelonaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona fear Arsenal competition for Merino
Real Sociedad midfielder Merino pushed about Barcelona rumours
Flick wants Real Sociedad midfielder Merino at Barcelona