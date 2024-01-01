Real Sociedad midfielder Merino: I'll discuss future with my agent

The Spain midfielder is being linked with Arsenal and Barcelona this summer.
He said from La Roja's Euros camp: "The next step has to come from within, from me, from analysing myself, seeing what player I am now, where I am and where I want to go. And what is the way to do it.
"Now at a football level I still have one more year at Real and I am in the best possible place to live and grow. At the level of rumours, it is something that I do not give importance to because I believe that a Euros is the most important thing you can face and requires 100% of your attention.
"So when the Euro is over and the days go by, I will meet with the club and my representative, to see what they have to say to me and what they don’t, and we’ll see.”
He added: “You never know where football can take you, and I am willing to continue my career wherever my heart and my head ask me to.”