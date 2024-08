Real Sociedad locked in talks for PSG midfielder Soler

Real Sociedad are eyeing PSG midfielder Carlos Soler.

Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto is reporting La Real are in advanced negotiations with PSG for Soler.

Soler is also discussing with Real Sociedad personal terms.

Real Sociedad wants Soler as a replacement for Spain midfielder Mikel Merino .

The 28-year-old is now close to a transfer to the English giants Arsenal.