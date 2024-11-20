Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Chelsea given huge boost as 5 key stars return for Leicester clash
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager

Real Sociedad coach Imanol tribute to Olabe: Difficult to find anyone like him

Carlos Volcano
Real Sociedad coach Imanol tribute to Olabe: Difficult to find anyone like him
Real Sociedad coach Imanol tribute to Olabe: Difficult to find anyone like himLaLiga
Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil has paid tribute to sporting director Roberto Olabe.

Olabe has announced he will leave La Real at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Imanol said, “First of all, I will say that Real will have a hard time finding a director of football like Roberto Olabe, even if he is Erik (Bretos), who is very good and we all think he can do well.

"But Olabe has a huge amount of experience, which is why he will surely leave us, due to his wear and tear, which is much greater than that of a coach. We will miss him for everything he has given us.”

He added, “I will not find, surely when I leave here, a director of football and a president like the ones I have here, nor will I have a better relationship than the one I have here with Roberto and Jokin (Aperribay, president).”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaReal SociedadFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Forest chasing Saudi Arabian striker wanted by Real Betis and Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad sports chief Olabe: Right time to leave; time for club to refresh
Real Sociedad captain Oyarzabal tribute to Olabe: Very important for our growth