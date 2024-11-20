Real Sociedad coach Imanol tribute to Olabe: Difficult to find anyone like him
Olabe has announced he will leave La Real at the end of the season.
Imanol said, “First of all, I will say that Real will have a hard time finding a director of football like Roberto Olabe, even if he is Erik (Bretos), who is very good and we all think he can do well.
"But Olabe has a huge amount of experience, which is why he will surely leave us, due to his wear and tear, which is much greater than that of a coach. We will miss him for everything he has given us.”
He added, “I will not find, surely when I leave here, a director of football and a president like the ones I have here, nor will I have a better relationship than the one I have here with Roberto and Jokin (Aperribay, president).”
