Real Sociedad coach Imanol tribute to Olabe: Difficult to find anyone like him

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil has paid tribute to sporting director Roberto Olabe.

Olabe has announced he will leave La Real at the end of the season.

Imanol said, “First of all, I will say that Real will have a hard time finding a director of football like Roberto Olabe, even if he is Erik (Bretos), who is very good and we all think he can do well.

"But Olabe has a huge amount of experience, which is why he will surely leave us, due to his wear and tear, which is much greater than that of a coach. We will miss him for everything he has given us.”

He added, “I will not find, surely when I leave here, a director of football and a president like the ones I have here, nor will I have a better relationship than the one I have here with Roberto and Jokin (Aperribay, president).”

