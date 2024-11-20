Forest chasing Saudi Arabian striker wanted by Real Betis and Real Sociedad

Nottingham Forest are following the progress of Saudi Arabian striker Marwan Al-Sahafi who is wanted by a number of clubs including two Spanish giants.

This is reported by AlkassTVSports who claim Forest are one of several Spanish and England clubs who are chasing the signature of the forward who has had an impressive run of form as of late.

Advertisement Advertisement

Al-Sahafi is currently playing in Belgium for Beerschot after being loaned for the 2024/25 season from Al-Ittihad in search of game time and a chance to develop at a smaller club.

The 20-year-old scored four goals in six league matches and earnt his first international cap over the summer despite his young age. Forest have been blessed with the excellent form of New Zealand striker Chris Wood this season but are clearly looking towards the future with Al-Sahafi.

Forest chased the likes of Eddie Nketiah and even Omar Marmoush during the summer but each deal seemed to fall apart. With the January window approaching it looks like they will be desperate bring in some fresh talent to rival Wood who turns 33 years old next month.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play