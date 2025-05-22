Real Madrid eye Hugo Larsson as potential Luka Modric replacement

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt wonderkid Hugo Larsson as they step up their search for a successor to Luka Modric.

Modric, 39, has officially confirmed he will be leaving Real Madrid once the season ends, ending rumours over his future at the club.

The legendary midfielder departs having played a key role in the club’s remarkable success over the past 15 years, in which he won six Champions League’s, four La Liga’s, and two Copa de Rey’s among other silverware.

Now, according to Marca, Real Madrid are stepping up their pursuit of a replacement and have Larsson, 20, on their shortlist.

Incoming boss Xabi Alonso is understood to be keen on bringing up and coming young talent to the club after a disappointing 2024-25 season.

Larsson has established himself as one of the most exciting midfield prospects in Europe, scoring six goals and providing two assists in his 47 games across all competitions.