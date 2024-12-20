Real Sociedad coach Imanol insists contract talks no priority

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil insists his contract talks are on track.

Imanol says he's in no rush to put pen to paper.

He said today: "Relax, I always tell you the same thing. The important thing is the team’s performance, which is going well, not who is sitting here. You have to be calm, there is time, whatever has to come, will come.

"Why calm with me and not with a player? That is how I feel. It depends on the player, I would say that it is very, very important, but in the case of the coach it is not so important. It is not the first time that I have reached this stage and have not renewed, whatever has to come will come.

“I am as excited as ever, if possible even more.

"This year there have been changes and the challenge was huge, we have turned the situation around and I am very excited to continue growing with this team, but I insist that you stay calm, because what worries me the least is my renewal, but the improvement of the team, that this Real Sociedad continues to be talked about for the better.”

