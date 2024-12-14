Real Sociedad alerted as Barcelona plan Garcia sale

Barcelona are considering a January sale for Eric Garcia.

García , 24, returned to Barcelona this summer after a loan spell with Girona.

So far this season, the centre-back has accounted for one assist in nine appearances, including three starts, in La Liga.

Sport says Barca are now prepared to sell Garcia as they seek to make room in their wage budget to register Dani Olmo for the second-half of the season.

Garcia's contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.

Talks with Real Sociedad over defender have been ongoing since last month.

