Real Sociedad coach Imanol ponders January market plans

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil says he's willing to go to the end of the season with the current squad.

Imanol says he's prepared to see no new additions made in January.

"We haven't talked about it yet, because they (the board) know that I don't like to talk about this until the break," said the coach.

"We'll get together later and talk, but not for me, but because maybe some of the players who have less playing time might ask to leave, but I'm speaking without knowing.

"As far as I'm concerned, there's no problem in continuing with these players until the end."

