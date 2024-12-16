Girona seek to re-sign Garcia from Barcelona

Girona are seeking to re-sign Eric Garcia from Barcelona next month.

The defender helped Girona qualify for the Champions League during last season's loan.

Advertisement Advertisement

Since his return to Barca, the centre-back has failed to secure regular playing time this term.

Both Girona and Real Sociedad are eyeing the 23-year-old.

But Relevo says Girona are now leading the hunt for García ahead of the January transfer window swinging open.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play