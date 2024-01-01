Real Sociedad coach Imanol hoping Merino rejects Arsenal; happy Zubimendi turned down Liverpool

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil hopes Mikel Merino eventually rejects Arsenal.

Imanol has left Merino and Carlos Fernandez out of today's clash with Rayo Vallecano.

He explained: "From now until the 30th, 1,000 things can happen, the market moves, because there are injuries, or some presidents or coaches get nervous after the second day... For now, we are the ones who are here and I am leaving out Merino and Carlos because they both have open conversations with other clubs and we are going to see what happens.

"To both one and the other, thank them, me as a person, also on behalf of the club, for everything they have given us. I have classified Mikel as the best player in LaLiga, you can imagine what that means, and if you add Robin (Le Normand, now of Atletico Madrid), the starting centre back in the team that won the European Championship, imagine what the team loses."

In contrast, Martin Zubimendi has rejected Liverpool and is staying: "He has rejected one, the first one that has arrived, we are going to wait... There is no doubt that Liverpool is great and that one of our players has said no to Liverpoool, putting what they put on the table, is reason for us to be proud. He says that the club is doing things well, so that Martín says no to such an offer.

"I think that he, as I usually say, I imagine that he has thought that he is in the greatest team and that is why he has decided to stay here." .