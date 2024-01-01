Tribal Football
Slot admits Liverpool "made big effort" for Zubimendi

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says they're moving on from Martin Zubimendi.

The Reds pursued a deal with Real Sociedad for several weeks before Zubimendi chose to stay.

Slot said today: "I have said many times that our squad is really strong and it is not easy to find players who can improve the squad.

"Zubimendi is one of them, but he decided not to come.

"Now we have to continue with the ones we have. Endo has done well in the start-up, so we are in a good place.

"Richard (Hughes, sports director) is trying to strengthen the team. Zubimendi decided not to come here, even though we made a big effort."

