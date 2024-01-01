Tribal Football
Real Sociedad attacker Kubo admits frustration over season results
Real Sociedad attacker Takefusa Kubo admits there's frustration inside the club over their season so far.

La Real drew with Atletico Madrid on the weekend, with Kubo feeling they created enough to win on the day.

He said:  "On the pitch we have the feeling that we are playing well and dominating the opponent, but then you look at the result and it is a draw, or the other day 1-2 for Anderlecht... There is a gap between our feeling and the result, which we have to smooth out little by little.

"After the team's performance, I am convinced that we will go up."

He also said" "Just last week we scored three... I don't know what to tell you... We always have chances and that's good, the fans wouldn't like us to be defending all the time and end up 0-0...

"I think we're attacking well and that the goals will come, if they can't be great goals like today's, we'll have to make them by pushing."

La Real currently sit 15th on the LaLiga table.

