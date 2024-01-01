Atletico Madrid coach Simeone wants better from attack after Real Sociedad draw

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was frustrated with his attack after their 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad.

Julian Alvarez gave Atletico a 1-0 lead before Luka Sucic struck late for the hosts. Afterwards, Simeone said he felt his attack should've made more of the chances created.

Performance:

"It's not that far from the game we played in Bilbao, where we won and today we drew. The team found the goal, defended very well, a collective effort, they only had one dead ball. We needed to have some counterattacks with the space we had and do it better than we did, which is also a credit to the opponent. I'll stick with the positive things about the defense and we continue in the same search, to improve in the transitions, there are players to do it and people to find to do what we need."

Specific errors:

"It was a great goal, he struck from 35 metres. The previous play was a loss of the ball, but it was a great goal. We need to improve those details, but it was a great goal."

Optimistic idea:

"I see the team very strong defensively, very organized, working on what the game required, we need to improve in transitions, we have players for that and it is taking away our chance to create with the fast players we have and with good feet."

There have been no losses and four victories:

"The numbers are good, we are working very well, we are in a league where the first team has won eight games out of nine and the second team is four points behind. We are working well, growing from the defensive to the offensive."