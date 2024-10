Javi Galan could be on the move from Atletico Madrid in the New Year.

Galán, 29, joined Atlético Madrid from Celta Vigo in the summer of 2023.

But the Spanish left-back had a tough start with Atletico and was loaned out to Real Sociedad midseason.

Now Galán is back with Atléti - but is again struggling for minutes.

According to transfer journalist Nicolò Schira, the left-back may leave the Spanish giants in the upcoming January window.