Silva offers support to Real Madrid defender Carvajal after knee shocker

Real Sociedad great David Silva hopes Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal makes a full recovery from knee surgery.

Carvajal's season is over after suffering a serious knee injury in victory over Villarreal on the weekend.

Asked about the injury, Silva told AS: "Patience and work, like everyone who goes through something like this. A year ago I had a serious injury and that's why I retired. He has to rest and I'm sure he will have to take measures (with the calendar).

"I haven't spoken to Dani, I arrived last night and I didn't have the chance, but I send him lots of encouragement from here. He's a strong guy and he'll make it.”

On Real Sociedad's struggles, he added: “It is costing them more in points, because in the game, they played a great game yesterday. They drew at the end, but they deserved something more.”