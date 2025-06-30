Real Oviedo delivers Cazorla message as contract expires

Real Oviedo management have left the final decision over next season with Santi Cazorla.

The veteran midfielder, who was key in their promotion-winning campaign last season, comes off contract at Oviedo today.

Former Arsenal and Villarreal star Cazorla is now weighing up his next move - whether to play on in LaLiga or hang up the boots - and he will not receive any pressure from Oviedo to make a decision.

Indeed, on the retained list released today, next to the name of Cazorla was a simple message: Santi Cazorla: HE IS IN CHARGE.

In other words, everything will be left to Cazorla, 40, to choose whether he will play on next season.