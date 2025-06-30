Tribal Football
Most Read
Bryan Mbeumo's Man United salary offer revealed
Aston Villa find replacement for wantaway Martinez
Chelsea agree Joao Pedro deal
Liverpool ready to offer winger in Marc Guehi deal

Real Oviedo delivers Cazorla message as contract expires

Carlos Volcano
Real Oviedo delivers Cazorla message as contract expires
Real Oviedo delivers Cazorla message as contract expiresLaLiga
Real Oviedo management have left the final decision over next season with Santi Cazorla.

The veteran midfielder, who was key in their promotion-winning campaign last season, comes off contract at Oviedo today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Arsenal and Villarreal star Cazorla is now weighing up his next move - whether to play on in LaLiga or hang up the boots - and he will not receive any pressure from Oviedo to make a decision.

Indeed, on the retained list released today, next to the name of Cazorla was a simple message: Santi Cazorla: HE IS IN CHARGE.

In other words, everything will be left to Cazorla, 40, to choose whether he will play on next season.

Mentions
LaLigaCazorla SantiR. OviedoArsenalVillarrealFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villareal reduce asking price for Everton striker target
Arsenal agree personal terms with €20m defender
Baena posts farewell message to Villarreal fans