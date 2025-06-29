Villareal reduce asking price for Everton striker target

Villarreal striker Thierno Barry is one step closer to a potential move to Premier League side Everton after the Spanish club reportedly reduced their asking price.

Everton are understood to be desperate to sign a new striker now that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has left the club on a free transfer.

Advertisement Advertisement

David Moyes’s side have been heavily linked with a move for Barry, 22, but have been put off by the €40 million release clause in his contract.

Villareal president Fernando Roig Nogueroles has admitted the Frenchman is garnering interest and hinted they could be willing to accept a lower fee than the release clause.

“We want the player to stay at Villarreal, but if he were to leave us, then it would have to be, if not for the full release clause, then for a price very close to it,” as per the Liverpool Echo.

“If that does not happen, he won’t leave. At the moment, we’re counting on Barry for next season.”