Arsenal agree personal terms with €20m defender

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera as they close in on a €20 million deal for the youngster.

Mikel Arteta’s side had an initial €14 million offer rejected by the Spanish club as they hold out for the €20 million release clause in his contract.

Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have agreed personal terms with the highly regarded centre back.

Arsenal will make a new offer for Mosquera imminently as they seek to add more depth to their squad and end their trophy drought.

Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation but Valencia are understood to prefer selling their academy product to a foreign club.