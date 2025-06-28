Baena posts farewell message to Villarreal fans

Tribal Football
Alex Baena has announced he is leaving Villarreal.

The Spain winger is expected to join Atletico Madrid for a fee of €45m up front plus €5m in bonuses.

Baena posted to social media this morning: "In football you have to make choices. Today it was my turn, and I know that many might not understand it.

"As I said in the past, I would have been the first to talk about it, even if others anticipated the times before I gave my consent. This decision is mine alone.

"It is not an official goodbye yet, but I promised that I would be the first to tell you, here I am. I also promise that I will return.

"I love you, groguets."

