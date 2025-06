Barcelona have announced Alex Garrido is leaving this summer.

Garrido, 21, has been with Barcelona since 2012.

In recent years, the midfielder has mainly represented Barca Atletic - but there has also been a competitive appearance for the first team.

Garrido is on an expiring contract in Barcelona and it has now been announced he is leaving.

The midfielder has been linked with RB Salzburg.